Three people arrested over deadly helicopter accident

Police in the Greek capital have arrested three people in connection with the death of a 21-year-old British tourist in a helicopter accident on Monday, in Spata, east of Athens.

The young man was killed after being struck by the privately chartered helicopter’s tail rotor.

Two members of the ground crew at the site of the accident and the pilot of the Bell 407 helicopter were arrested on Tuesday, with the latter facing charges of negligent homicide.

According to Skai.gr, the 21-year-old was part of a group of vacationing Britons who had hired two helicopters to take them island hopping.

They had just flown back from Mykonos when the young man walked behind the helicopter while its engine was still running and was struck in the head by the tail rotor’s blades.