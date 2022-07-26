Theodorikakos says infection to blame for earlier indisposition
Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Tuesday his indisposition earlier in the day which forced him to interrupt his speech in Parliament was due to a virus he caught recently and is now feeling better.
Theodorikakos had the floor when he said he felt unwell. He was accompanied to the Parliament’s doctor where he remained for a while as a precaution.
“The effects of an infection caused a slight indisposition. And that’s how I met the Parliament’s doctor. All good,” he said in a tweet later on.