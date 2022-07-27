PASOK chief’s spyware claim

The head of the socialist opposition PASOK party, Nikos Androulakis, lodged a complaint on Tuesday with senior court prosecutors over an alleged attempt to install spying software on his mobile phone.

“There was an attempt to bug my mobile phone with the Predator surveillance malware,” Androulakis told reporters after filing the complaint.

The PASOK chief added that it is his democratic duty to ensure that those behind “such sick practices” are revealed.

The complaint was filed at a time when the European Union has – following in the footsteps of the United States – started to monitor spyware vendors and the use of potent spying software more closely.