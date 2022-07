We would think Education Minister Niki Kerameus would relish the rare opportunity to pass important legislation that would meet with little if any resistance. [AMNA]

Minimum entry grades for Greek universities will be announced by Friday, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said Wednesday.

Speaking on Skai TV, Kerameus said the date was brought forward in a bid to optimize planning and to reduce the anxiety of candidates.

University hopefuls will be able to receive their final results via SMS so long as they have signed up to the digital platform of the ministry.