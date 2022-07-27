Man arrested for stealing farm trailers in northern Greece

Police in Veria, northern Greece, have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing more than 18,000 euros’ worth of agricultural equipment from local farms.

According to a police announcement on Wednesday, the unnamed suspect is believed to have stolen at least 13 trailers and an automatic watering system that he then sold, under the table, to a retailer in the area.

He allegedly snuck onto several farms in the middle of the night and hitched the trailers to his vehicle so he could make off with them. The incidents in question took place in June and July.

The owners of the business to which he allegedly sold the stolen equipment also face charges.