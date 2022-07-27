Ankara accuses Greece of ‘lies and slander’

Ankara has prepared letters of complaint against Greece that it plans to send to the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and to the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

“They lie and slander without shame. They feel politically obliged to attack Turkey every day,” Cavusoglu said in comments to Turkish broadcaster TV 100, going back on the offensive against Athens.

“It has become an obsession with them to moan about Turkey and to make accusations against it,” he said, adding that Ankara makes a point of giving regular updates about the lies and slander,” to the international community.

Cavusoglu also lashed out at Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, saying that the sole purpose of his trip to Washington last May was “to accuse Turkey,” while also charging the Greek authorities with “supporting terrorism.”

“We used to talk about the United States. But does the FETO organization exist in Greece? Yes,” he said, referring to the movement of exiled imam Fethullah Gulen.

“Are there training centers for the PKK and the DHKP-C? Yes,” he added, in reference to the Kurdish separatist movements that Turkey has labelled terrorist organizations.