Greece, Saudi Arabia sign raft of agreements during crown prince’s visit

Officials and business delegations from Greece and Saudi Arabia signed more than a dozen agreements worth over 4 billion euros during a visit to Athens by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis described the signing of the 16 business agreements and memorandums of cooperation as a “special moment” in bilateral ties between the two countries.

“It is undoubtedly a success and encouraging,” he said.

The 16 agreements concern a range of sectors, including energy, shipping, aquaculture, waste management, construction and defense, but also food and culture.

They include one for the construction of an underwater data cable system worth nearly 1 billion euros and another on conventional and renewal energy sources worth 2.6 billion euros.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s secretary general for international economic relations, Ioannis Smyrlis, more than 100 Greek and nearly 40 Saudi businesses representatives held meetings during the visit.