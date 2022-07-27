NEWS

Digital ID and driving license now available on mobile phones

The roll-out of a new app that allows citizens to store a digital version of their identity card and driving license on their mobile phones started on Wednesday.

Citizens whose a tax number ends in 1 are the first who can use the new Gov.gr Wallet, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

The digital ID and driving license stored in the wallet are fully equivalent to paper versions and can be used for all legal purposes in Greece. They can be validated by scanning a QR code. When another party scans the QR code of the digital identity card or driving license, the holder of the document will receive a six-digit code on their mobile device which they must enter to complete the validation process.

The digital documents have no validity overseas and cannot be used as travel documents, however.

Digital Transformation

