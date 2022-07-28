NEWS

War crimes suspect to be extradited to Croatia

War crimes suspect to be extradited to Croatia

The Thessaloniki Council of Appeals ruled in favor of the extradition of a 59-year-old Serbian national to Croatia, where he is wanted to stand trial for war crimes allegedly committed 31 years ago, during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia.

The man was arrested last month in northern Greece on a European warrant while on holiday with his wife and his daughter.

The wanted man appealed against the decision, and a final ruling will be issued by the Supreme Court.

Until that time he will remain in custody.

Holding a photograph of his 11-year-old daughter in his hands, 59-year-old J.C. defended the charges against him by the Croatian authorities, saying that he was not a war criminal and had not participated in such acts.

He said that he lives and works as a truck driver in a small Serbian town in the Vojvodina region

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals sentence in Lignadis case

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into Mount Penteli, Megara wildfires

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page
NEWS

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page

Release of director-actor convicted of rape causes uproar
NEWS

Release of director-actor convicted of rape causes uproar

Actor-director convicted of rape released pending appeal
NEWS

Actor-director convicted of rape released pending appeal

State to pay damages for brutal attack against teen
NEWS

State to pay damages for brutal attack against teen