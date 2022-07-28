War crimes suspect to be extradited to Croatia

The Thessaloniki Council of Appeals ruled in favor of the extradition of a 59-year-old Serbian national to Croatia, where he is wanted to stand trial for war crimes allegedly committed 31 years ago, during the civil war in the former Yugoslavia.

The man was arrested last month in northern Greece on a European warrant while on holiday with his wife and his daughter.

The wanted man appealed against the decision, and a final ruling will be issued by the Supreme Court.

Until that time he will remain in custody.

Holding a photograph of his 11-year-old daughter in his hands, 59-year-old J.C. defended the charges against him by the Croatian authorities, saying that he was not a war criminal and had not participated in such acts.

He said that he lives and works as a truck driver in a small Serbian town in the Vojvodina region