NEWS

Dadia blaze largely contained, Lesvos fire in remission

Dadia blaze largely contained, Lesvos fire in remission
[Panagiotis Patsantzis/Intime News]

The large wildfire raging for the eighth day in the nature reserve of Dadia, near the border with Turkey in northeastern Greece, has been largely contained and the situation is expected to improve later in the day, Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said in a briefing on Thursday.

He said the Fire Service is “concerned” about the northeast winds that are expected to pick up but “the danger of the fire passing through the core of the forest has been prevented.”

On his side, the vice regional governor of Evros, Dimitris Petrovits, told state-run news agency AMNA that there is always the risk of flare-ups as there is a category 4 fire risk forecast for the area today.

A 320-strong unit of fire fighters are currently in Dadia, operating 75 fire engines, with 13 ground teams of fire fighters on foot, assisted by Hellenic Army troops and the regional authority’s machinery, as well as two firefighting aircraft and seven helicopters in the air.

Concerning the large blaze on the island of Lesvos, the wildfire is in remission.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Romanian firefighting unit to be replaced by French colleagues in August
NEWS

Romanian firefighting unit to be replaced by French colleagues in August

Nine arrested on arson charges
NEWS

Nine arrested on arson charges

Village evacuated again as Lesvos blaze flares up
NEWS

Village evacuated again as Lesvos blaze flares up

Blaze in Mandra prompts evacuation order
NEWS

Blaze in Mandra prompts evacuation order

Large wildfire breaks out in western Attica
NEWS

Large wildfire breaks out in western Attica

Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage
NEWS

Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage