Dadia blaze largely contained, Lesvos fire in remission

The large wildfire raging for the eighth day in the nature reserve of Dadia, near the border with Turkey in northeastern Greece, has been largely contained and the situation is expected to improve later in the day, Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said in a briefing on Thursday.

He said the Fire Service is “concerned” about the northeast winds that are expected to pick up but “the danger of the fire passing through the core of the forest has been prevented.”

On his side, the vice regional governor of Evros, Dimitris Petrovits, told state-run news agency AMNA that there is always the risk of flare-ups as there is a category 4 fire risk forecast for the area today.

A 320-strong unit of fire fighters are currently in Dadia, operating 75 fire engines, with 13 ground teams of fire fighters on foot, assisted by Hellenic Army troops and the regional authority’s machinery, as well as two firefighting aircraft and seven helicopters in the air.

Concerning the large blaze on the island of Lesvos, the wildfire is in remission.