Controversial chapter concerning Natura 2000 sites in draft law withdrawn

Greece’s Environment Ministry on Thursday withdrew a controversial chapter allowing heavy duty interventions on protected natural sites from its new omnibus bill.

Put to public consultation last week, the draft bill raised a storm of reactions from environmental protection groups and scientific bodies arguing that allowing the opening of roads, the construction of energy transmission networks and other such activities pose an immediate threat to sensitive habitats like those protected under the Natura 2000 network.

“We heard the concerns voiced by the opposition and, previously, by environmental organizations and have withdrawn the chapter for further consultation,” Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas told Parliament on Thursday.

“We hope that we can have a constructive discussion and cooperation through dialogue,” he said, adding that the bill would be brought back to the House after the summer recess at the end of August.

Reactions against the draft law have only intensified since a massive wildfire broke out on Saturday at the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest National Park in northeastern Greece and continues to raze precious woodland and threaten the habitat of several endangered or at-risk bird species.

The draft law also paved the way for tourist facilities and facilitated the installation of renewable energy sources (RES) in nature protection zones (the part around the core of a Natura site) and even mining. Furthermore, it effectively removed most restrictions in the habitat conservation zone.