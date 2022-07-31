NEWS

Personal doctor platform opens Monday for registration

Personal doctor platform opens Monday for registration

Ιnsured citizens from the age of 16 will be able to register with their “personal doctor” as of Monday when the platform opens.

The Personal Doctor program entails that a single doctor will constantly monitor a patient, record and update his/her medical history, direct them to other specialists, prescribe medicines and suggest appropriate treatments.

The platform will open in all regions except for Attica and the South Aegean, where the required number of doctors to cover the population has not been met. Registration can be done either through the personal doctor registration platform (https://ehealth.gov.gr), using one’s Taxisnet and AMKA codes, in person at a primary healthcare facility, or through a personal doctor.

In the latter case, citizens should have their AMKA number and an identification document, or a photocopy of it. For the two remaining regions of Attica and the South Aegean, registrations will begin on September 1, while doctors’ registrations are extended until August 31.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Confirmed monkeypox cases rise to 32
NEWS

Confirmed monkeypox cases rise to 32

Covid-19 prevention drug now available for at-risk patients
NEWS

Covid-19 prevention drug now available for at-risk patients

Theodorikakos says infection to blame for earlier indisposition
NEWS

Theodorikakos says infection to blame for earlier indisposition

Bribery still rife in health services, EU survey finds
NEWS

Bribery still rife in health services, EU survey finds

Cypriot fetal doc lauded
NEWS

Cypriot fetal doc lauded

Thessaloniki nurse found dead after hospital shift
NEWS

Thessaloniki nurse found dead after hospital shift