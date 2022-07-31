Personal doctor platform opens Monday for registration

Ιnsured citizens from the age of 16 will be able to register with their “personal doctor” as of Monday when the platform opens.

The Personal Doctor program entails that a single doctor will constantly monitor a patient, record and update his/her medical history, direct them to other specialists, prescribe medicines and suggest appropriate treatments.

The platform will open in all regions except for Attica and the South Aegean, where the required number of doctors to cover the population has not been met. Registration can be done either through the personal doctor registration platform (https://ehealth.gov.gr), using one’s Taxisnet and AMKA codes, in person at a primary healthcare facility, or through a personal doctor.

In the latter case, citizens should have their AMKA number and an identification document, or a photocopy of it. For the two remaining regions of Attica and the South Aegean, registrations will begin on September 1, while doctors’ registrations are extended until August 31.