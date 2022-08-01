Traffic changes begin for new metro Line 4 in central Athens

Works leading to the construction of a new Athens metro line (Line 4) introduced traffic changes in Athens as of July 31, Greek police said.

Restrictions are related to a reduction of available traffic lines, a ban on parking and waiting, and blocking off of streets will go into effect on a six-phase rollout system that will last to October 15.

The restrictions will focus on Akadimias Street in central Athens and some side streets, particularly Ippokratous, as well as streets leading to Kolonaki Square (Platia Filikis Eterias), site of a new metro stop under construction.

For Kolonaki Square in particular, sections of the streets Kanari and Patriarchou Ioakim will be temporarily shut down on a rotating basis within the 24-hour window of Sunday-Monday (July 31-August 1).

No timetable was given for the duration of each of the six phases of construction.

[AMNA]