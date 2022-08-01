Girl in hospital after being shot by 11-year-old brother

A nine-year-old girl was being treated for arm injuries in a hospital in Patras after being accidentally shot by her 11-year-old brother in a village in western Corinthia on Monday.

The incident took place in the village of Zaholi. Police said the boy took a loaded hunting rifle that his grandfather had left unattended under a bed and shot his sister while playing.

The girl was transferred to a local health center and then to Karamandanio Childrens’ Hospital in Patras due to her injuries.

Police temporarily arrested the 74-year-old grandfather for keeping an unlicensed weapon and not storing it safely, and the 38-year-old father for child neglect.