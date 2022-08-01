British Museum floats ‘Parthenon partnership’

Of the 97 surviving pieces of the Parthenon’s frieze, 56 are in London, of the 64 surviving metopes, 15 are in London, and of 28 surviving pediment sculptures, 19 are in London. [Reuters]

In what could be a breakthrough on the issue of the Parthenon Sculptures’ return to Greece from the British Museum, its deputy director Jonathan Williams said that a new “cultural exchange” agreement may be on the cards.

“What we are calling for is an active ‘Parthenon partnership’ with our friends and colleagues in Greece,” he said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“I firmly believe there is space for a really dynamic and positive conversation within which new ways of working together can be found,” he stressed, noting that the sculptures are an “absolutely integral part of the British Museum.”

“We need to find a way forward around cultural exchange of a level, intensity and dynamism which has not been conceived hitherto. There are many wonderful things we’d be delighted to borrow and lend. It is what we do,” Williams added.

The Sunday Times report said that, in exchange, Greece could lend treasures to the UK.