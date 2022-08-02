Skiathos man charged with possession of child porn

A deputy commander of the fire department at the airport on the island of Skiathos was indicted on Monday with child pornography charges.

The 39-year-old was charged after child pornography was found on his mobile phone and computer.

He requested and was given a Thursday deadline to prepare his defense.

A complaint was filed against him by his partner, the mother of two girls aged 10 and 12, after she found photos of minors, including her young daughter, on his phone.

She submitted the complaint at a Skiathos police station on Sunday morning.