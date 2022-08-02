Difficult and testing winter lies ahead, says gov’t spokesman

Noting that the “serious problems” created by the war in Ukraine will affect both energy sufficiency and prices, the government said on Monday that it has drafted plans to shield Greece from the effects of the crisis.

“We have a difficult winter ahead of us. We have uncharted waters ahead of us, both in terms of prices and in terms of sufficiency, and that is why we must prepare ourselves,” said government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou, who noted the moves by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitostakis on the European level.

“Mitsotakis continues to insist on the need for drastic European decisions in a timely manner and, in particular, the imposition of a cap on the wholesale price of gas and the decoupling of its price from that of electricity,” Oikonomou said.

“At the same time, in a letter to the president of the European Commission, the PM has proposed a pan-European mechanism through which industrial consumers would be compensated for reducing their use of gas and electricity this coming winter,” he said.