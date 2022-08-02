NEWS

July’s big wildfires raze more than 13,000 hectares of woodland

July’s big wildfires raze more than 13,000 hectares of woodland
[InTime News]

Wildfires destroyed more than 13,000 hectares of forest and woodland in northern Greece, Attica, the eastern and southern Aegean, the central mainland and the Peloponnese in July – and that was just six, the biggest, of dozens of blazes that broke out across the country last month.

More specifically, from July 1 to 31, wildfires destroyed around 4,000 hectares in the national park of Dadia in Evros, northeastern Greece, 2,780 hectares on Mount Penteli near Athens, 2,450 on the island of Lesvos and 2,020 in Melambes on Crete, as well as 1,215 in Itea in the foothills of Mount Parnassos and 825 hectares in Arkadia in the Peloponnese. 

According to an analysis by the National Observatory of Athens’ Flame – which studies extreme fire weather and behavior – of maps and data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) and the Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service, the 13,290 hectares destroyed by those six wildfires last month accounted for around 60% of the roughly 21,500 hectares burned across the country from January 1 to the end of July.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister welcomes EU firefighter replacements
NEWS

Minister welcomes EU firefighter replacements

French, Norwegian firefighters join colleagues in Greece
NEWS

French, Norwegian firefighters join colleagues in Greece

Warning of wildfire danger for several localities Monday
NEWS

Warning of wildfire danger for several localities Monday

Very high fire risk on Saturday for Attica and southern Evia
NEWS

Very high fire risk on Saturday for Attica and southern Evia

Vets on standby at Dadia National Park to help injured animals
NEWS

Vets on standby at Dadia National Park to help injured animals

Dadia blaze largely contained, Lesvos fire in remission
NEWS

Dadia blaze largely contained, Lesvos fire in remission