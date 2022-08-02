Suspect arrested over attack that caused woman to miscarry

Police in Kilkis in northern Greece have arrested a man suspected of violently mugging a pregnant woman and causing her to miscarry as a result of the attack.

The man, who has only been identified as a foreign national, was one of four people arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling, as the attack was allegedly carried out while the suspects were escorting the 30-year-old woman, her husband, their five children and another member of their family – all of them without travel papers – on foot to the Greek border with North Macedonia after promising to get them across for a fee.

According to a police announcement released on Tuesday, the incident took place on Sunday night. The chief suspect is believed to have attacked the woman to rob her of 2,000 euros that she was carrying in cash as they got near the border crossing. He also injured one of her children when he stepped in to help his mother.

The mother and son were taken to a local hospital, where doctors confirmed that the woman had suffered a miscarriage.