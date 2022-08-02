NEWS

Jordan sends firefighting helicopter to Greece

Jordan sends firefighting helicopter to Greece

Jordan has sent a firefighting Mi-26 helicopter to Greece to assist in major wildfires, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry announced Tuesday.

The helicopter, sent at the government of Jordan’s initiative, has been in the country since July 29 with a 16-member crew and will remain for a few days.

In a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, Deputy Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas thanked Jordan and the visiting crew noting the importance of  cooperation between countries against the climate crisis.

On his part, the Jordanian Embassy’s Charge d’ Affairs, Issa Alhijazin, thanked Greece for its hospitality and praised the two countries’ constant readiness to assist in emergencies.

 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
July’s big wildfires raze more than 13,000 hectares of woodland
NEWS

July’s big wildfires raze more than 13,000 hectares of woodland

Minister welcomes EU firefighter replacements
NEWS

Minister welcomes EU firefighter replacements

French, Norwegian firefighters join colleagues in Greece
NEWS

French, Norwegian firefighters join colleagues in Greece

Warning of wildfire danger for several localities Monday
NEWS

Warning of wildfire danger for several localities Monday

Very high fire risk on Saturday for Attica and southern Evia
NEWS

Very high fire risk on Saturday for Attica and southern Evia

Vets on standby at Dadia National Park to help injured animals
NEWS

Vets on standby at Dadia National Park to help injured animals