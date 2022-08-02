Jordan sends firefighting helicopter to Greece

Jordan has sent a firefighting Mi-26 helicopter to Greece to assist in major wildfires, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry announced Tuesday.

The helicopter, sent at the government of Jordan’s initiative, has been in the country since July 29 with a 16-member crew and will remain for a few days.

In a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, Deputy Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas thanked Jordan and the visiting crew noting the importance of cooperation between countries against the climate crisis.

On his part, the Jordanian Embassy’s Charge d’ Affairs, Issa Alhijazin, thanked Greece for its hospitality and praised the two countries’ constant readiness to assist in emergencies.