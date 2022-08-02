Greece registered 122,230 new coronavirus infections last week

Greece confirmed 122,230 new coronavirus cases in the week of July 25-31, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 11,716 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people during that week (weekly change: -11%), with 20% of the weekly new infections being reinfections. All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 4,474,616.

There are also 355 deaths from Covid-19 registered in the July 25-31 week, a ratio of 34 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: +21%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 31,377. Of the people who died, 95.8% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.

A total of 138 patients were on ventilators in hospitals on July 31. Their median age is 69 years and 92.8 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

In addition, 2,558 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the same week, with 2,219 discharged during the same week of July 25-31.

[AMNA]