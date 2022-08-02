NEWS

SYRIZA in call to make femicide a specific criminal offence

Mourners at the funeral of Garyfallia Psarakou, the 26-year-old pharmacist who was murdered in July 2021 on the island of Folegandros by her 30-year-old boyfriend. [InTime News]

Femicide should be legislated and classified as a specific criminal offence, a SYRIZA official said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media that noted “two femicides in the last 24 hours alone,” central committee secretary Rania Svigou called for the “creation of a supportive framework for victims of gender-based violence, with hostels, psychological support and legal aid.”

“Above all, social awareness must change. We are already behind,” she added.

On Sunday, a man in Rethymno, Crete, stabbed to death his 56-year-old wife and mother of four. Late on Sunday in Zakynthos, a man murdered his estranged wife after she reported him to the police. On Monday evening, a 17-year-old was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home in western Athens. Investigators are believed to be looking for her boyfriend for questioning.

