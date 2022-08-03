NEWS

PM: Country facing ‘strong winds’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis insisted on Tuesday that the government will “continue to exhaust the fiscal margins of the state budget in order to support citizens to cope with this ‘invasion’ of imported inflation and the impact it is having.”

Speaking shortly before concluding his visit to Argostoli on the Ionian island of Kefalonia, Mitsotakis said the Greek economy “is growing rapidly, largely as a result of the excellent tourist traffic and the significant investments made in our country.”

At the same time he stressed that there should be no doubt that “we are facing very strong winds, which are creating a great degree of insecurity in the global economy.”

“The cost of living and inflation are phenomena that are global, they are also hitting the Greek economy, they are also nibbling away at the Greek disposable income,” he said. 

