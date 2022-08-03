Dendias to sign TAC pact in Cambodia

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will sign Greece’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) on Wednesday, following the unanimous agreement of the ASEAN member-states.

Dendias will ink the agreement in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he will also have contacts with counterparts from the member-states. The groundwork for Greece joining the TAC was laid in late 2020 when Dendias requested it in writing.

The pact will also be signed by representatives of Denmark, the Netherlands, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the UK.

ASEAN represents countries with a population approaching 600 million and a combined GDP of more than €3 trillion.