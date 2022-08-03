Covid cases fall but deaths remain high

The picture regarding the Covid-19 epidemic is reportedly a blurry one due to the underreporting of cases of infections but deaths remain high and are increasing.

Experts predict that the most likely scenario is that cases will remain high throughout the summer, with a further increase in the fall.

“There is a remission of the epidemic, but the observation is in a cloudy landscape, as the underreporting of cases is very significant. Now most people do a self-test and if they are positive they are satisfied with that,” said professor of microbiology and vice rector of the University of Athens Athanasios Tsakris.

Speaking to Kathimerini, he said that “it is likely that we will see a further decline.”

“The prevailing scenario is that, although at lower than current levels, we will continue throughout the summer to record significant numbers of infections,” he stressed, noting, “The positive thing is that patient access to antiviral drugs for Covid-19 has improved.” He added that “more vulnerable population groups could benefit from them.”

Commenting on the high fatality numbers, Tsakris stressed that “deaths are an indicator that should be analyzed very well.”

“The 50 deaths reported last fall from the Delta variant are not the same as the 50 deaths reported this year. In many cases we are now talking about patients who died with other health problems, but when they were hospitalized they tested positive for coronavirus and so were reported as deaths of patients with Covid-19. Whether or not Covid-19 worsened their health condition and led to their death is not easy to determine,” he clarified.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) said 122,230 cases were reported last week compared to 136,077 in the week of July 18 to 24. Last week, EODY recorded 355 deaths – a 21% increased compared to July 18-24. People aged 80 and above accounted for 70% of fatalities with patients in the 70-79 age group accounting for 20%.