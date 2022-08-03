Dendias meets China counterpart on sidelines of ASEAN gathering

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ gathering in Phnom Penh.

In a post on social media, the Foreign Ministry said the two ministers discussed bilateral relations in light of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, with focus on trade, investments, tourism and culture.

Talks also focused on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue, it said.

According to the same post, Dendias and Yi “underlined the need to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.”

