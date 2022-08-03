Fires break out in Gythio, Pyrgos; Aspropyrgos blaze splits in two

Two new wildfires broke out near the towns of Gytheio and Pyrgos, in the southern and western Peloponnese, respectively, on Wednesday afternoon, while a separate ongoing braze in west Attica has split in two fronts, the Fire Service said.

A force of 27 firefighters and two water-dousing aircraft were battling the forest fire in the area of Kalyvia, near Gytheio, but authorities said it was not near a settlement.

The second blaze started near a bridge of the Alfios River, in the regional unit of Ilia. Thirty-four firemen, two aircraft and one helicopter are operating in the area.

In Aspropyrgos, west Attica, one front was burning low vegetation near Megaridos Street, while the second had reached the forested area of Roupaki, near the road tolls of Attiki Odos.

Earlier in the day, authorities evacuated Messohori in Messinia, as the flames of the wildfire were threatening the village. Pylos-Nestoros mayor Panagiotis Karvelas told state-run news agency AMNA that there were no reports of damages in hones, but some olive groves have ben burned.