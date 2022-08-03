NEWS

Reported cases of West Nile virus rise to 25

Confirmed cases of the West Nile virus has risen to 25 in Greece, according to this week’s report by the National Health Organization (EODY).

Of these, 19 developed illnesses affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis and six had mild manifestations (eg febrile illness) or manifestations of the mosquito-borne virus. 

In total, nine people are in hospital, of whom five in ICU and four in regular beds. EODY said four people did not require hospitalization, while 12 have been discharged. No deaths have been recorded.

As far as the geographical distribution of the cases is concerned, the vast majority of them are located in Central Macedonia and specifically in the regional unit of Thessaloniki.

