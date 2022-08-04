Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out

The possibility of setting up a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the case of the attempted tapping of the phone of socialist opposition PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis is expected to dominate the agenda with the resumption of the House plenary and committee meetings of the Parliament shortly after the August 15 holiday.

Reports indicate that leftist opposition SYRIZA has effectively taken a decision to push for such a move to revive the confrontational climate with ruling New Democracy and to reiterate the message that it is creating the conditions for joint action with the parties of the broader center-left.

Meanwhile, a report in Reuters, citing two sources, said National Intelligence Service (EYP) chief Panagiotis Kontoleon admitted to a parliamentary committee that his agency had spied on financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis. The committee held a closed-door hearing last week in the wake of Androulakis’ complaint.