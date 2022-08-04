NEWS

Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out

Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out

The possibility of setting up a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the case of the attempted tapping of the phone of socialist opposition PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis is expected to dominate the agenda with the resumption of the House plenary and committee meetings of the Parliament shortly after the August 15 holiday.

Reports indicate that leftist opposition SYRIZA has effectively taken a decision to push for such a move to revive the confrontational climate with ruling New Democracy and to reiterate the message that it is creating the conditions for joint action with the parties of the broader center-left. 

Meanwhile, a report in Reuters, citing two sources, said National Intelligence Service (EYP) chief Panagiotis Kontoleon admitted to a parliamentary committee that his agency had spied on financial journalist Thanasis Koukakis. The committee held a closed-door hearing last week in the wake of Androulakis’ complaint.

Crime Politics Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say
NEWS

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say

Spyware case is potentially explosive
NEWS

Spyware case is potentially explosive

Transparency committee to hold closed-door meeting on phone hacking allegation
NEWS

Transparency committee to hold closed-door meeting on phone hacking allegation

PM calls for meeting of parliamentary committee after spyware revelations
NEWS

PM calls for meeting of parliamentary committee after spyware revelations

PASOK chief’s spyware claim
NEWS

PASOK chief’s spyware claim

Greek socialist leader files complaint over attempted phone bugging
NEWS

Greek socialist leader files complaint over attempted phone bugging