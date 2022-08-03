NEWS

Luggage thieves netted at Rafina, Syros

Luggage thieves netted at Rafina, Syros

Three people have been arrested by authorities at the port of Rafina and on the island of Syros, after they were spotted grabbing items from luggage aboard ships.

According to a Hellenic Coast Guard statement on Wednesday, two men, aged 22 and 21, were arrested for the thefts in Rafina.

They were found in possession of valuables, money, personal belongings and phone devices, which were identified by the owners of the stolen luggage.

The other man, 25, was arrested by Syros Port Authority officers.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say
NEWS

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say

Three migrants rescued after being held hostage in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Three migrants rescued after being held hostage in Thessaloniki

SYRIZA in call to make femicide a specific criminal offence
NEWS

SYRIZA in call to make femicide a specific criminal offence

Suspect arrested over attack that caused woman to miscarry
NEWS

Suspect arrested over attack that caused woman to miscarry

Skiathos man charged with possession of child porn
NEWS

Skiathos man charged with possession of child porn

Teenage girl murdered in western Athens
NEWS

Teenage girl murdered in western Athens