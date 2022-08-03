Luggage thieves netted at Rafina, Syros

Three people have been arrested by authorities at the port of Rafina and on the island of Syros, after they were spotted grabbing items from luggage aboard ships.

According to a Hellenic Coast Guard statement on Wednesday, two men, aged 22 and 21, were arrested for the thefts in Rafina.

They were found in possession of valuables, money, personal belongings and phone devices, which were identified by the owners of the stolen luggage.

The other man, 25, was arrested by Syros Port Authority officers.