SNF to fund construction of three new hospitals in Greece

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative will pay about $750 million for the design and construction of three, new, state-of-the-art hospitals in the cities of Komotini, Thessaloniki, and Sparta, as part of an effort to improve healthcare outside the Greek capital.

The facility that will be built on the outskirts of Thessaloniki will be a dedicated paediatric hospital that will offer all key services, from emergency and surgical specialties, to cardiology, hemodialysis, and oncology, as well as neonatal and pediatric intensive care, the foundation says. A mental health clinic for children and adolescents will be created in an adjacent building.

The future hospital in Komotini will provide all the services of a general hospital and collaborate with a network of local health care centers across Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. It will also replace the Sismanogleio General Hospital, which was built in 1937, making it one of the oldest hospitals in Greece still in operation.

The facility will incorporate a photovoltaic roof that will provide for a considerable portion of the hospital’s electricity needs, while geothermal systems will support 100% of its heating.

The new hospital of Sparta will be located on the site of the existing hospital, which it will replace, a building in operation since 1953. It will provide acute secondary care for the adults and children and include medical and surgical specialties such as cardiology and urology, as well as gynecology, pediatric and critical care units.

It will also include a collocated adult mental health unit, with its own private facilities and outdoor spaces.

The plan is for all three hospitals to be delivered in late 2025, the foundation said. The SNF project is a joint corporation with Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) and Betaplan.