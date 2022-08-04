Crews working to contain fire in Nestani, Arcadia

Emergency crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in the region of Nestani in Arcadia, southern Greece, on Thursday.

The Fire Service said 44 firefighters with two ground teams (including 12 Finnish firemen) are taking part in the operation. They are assisted by two water-dropping aircraft and one helicopter.

No homes are currently at risk from the fire which is burning parched bushland.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.