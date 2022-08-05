DIASPORA

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital
[EPA]

A fire broke out on the roof of Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of more than 100 patients and staff.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya confirmed there were no casualties. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The hospital is among three in Istanbul run by the city’s Greek community. Established as a plague hospital during Ottoman times, the clinic was reconstructed in 1793 after a fire three years earlier. 

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios lamented the disaster.

“Our diaspora has suffered a serious blow,” he said.

In a tweet, the Greek Embassy in Ankara expressed its “grief and heartbreak” over the incident.

Fire Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora
DIASPORA

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul

Crews working to contain fire in Nestani, Arcadia
NEWS

Crews working to contain fire in Nestani, Arcadia

Fires break out in Gythio, Pyrgos; Aspropyrgos blaze splits in two
NEWS

Fires break out in Gythio, Pyrgos; Aspropyrgos blaze splits in two

Jordan sends firefighting helicopter to Greece
NEWS

Jordan sends firefighting helicopter to Greece

July’s big wildfires raze more than 13,000 hectares of woodland
NEWS

July’s big wildfires raze more than 13,000 hectares of woodland