Elpidophoros vows diaspora help in restoring Istanbul hospital

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has expressed his grief over the fire that partly destroyed the Balikli Greek Hospital in Istanbul on Thursday, adding that the Greek-American diaspora will help mitigate the material damage.

“Our Church is shaken by a catastrophe: a devastating fire that caused extensive structural damage at the Balikli Greek Hospital in the Zeytinburnu district of Istanbul,” Elpidophoros said in a statement.

“We are grateful to our merciful God that no casualties have been reported. We are thankful to the firefighters who extinguished the flames, the hospital staff, and those who rushed to the scene throughout the city to bring the patients to safety,” he said, adding that he plans to visit the site next week.

Elpidophoros is due to visit Istanbul for the third Centennial Pilgrimage, which begins Monday.

“Our Omogeneia will contribute in any way we can to mitigate the material damages that have been suffered so that the Balikli Greek Hospital can continue its mission caring for the elderly and infirmed,” he said referring to the Greek-American community in the United States.