Thieves took off with more than 60,000 euros after breaking into an ATM in a shopping center on Georgiki Scholi Avenue in eastern Thessaloniki at dawn on Thursday.

The perpetrators initially broke into a pastry shop on the front of which the machine is located.

After entering the store, they opened the part of the ATM where the cash boxes are located.

A fire then broke out in the machine, which the fire brigade put out.