NEWS

New support measures to be announced in September

[Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

New support measures will be announced by the government at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in September. 

“Once we have measured properly, prioritized, and looked at the possibilities, the prime minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] will speak in a responsible manner about what Greek society can expect in the face of a difficult winter and what the overall course of the Greek economy will be in this last year of our first term of government,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday. 

“The PM will announce very specifically and very clearly what are the support measures that Greek society can expect,” he said, adding that the government is standing by the side of citizens in the face of “these unprecedented crises that are having very unpleasant consequences in Greek and European societies.” 

According to the government’s assessment, tourism is becoming a valuable tool both for supporting society and to endure “in view of the difficult winter ahead.” “International arrivals at the country’s airports reached 3,481,000 in June, up marginally compared to June 2019,” 

Oikonomou stressed, while noting that more than 15,000 tourists visit the Acropolis every day, “while this week it is estimated that visitors to Athens exceeded 1 million.”

