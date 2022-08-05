NEWS

‘Mr Bitcoin’ extradited by Greece to the US

‘Mr Bitcoin’ extradited by Greece to the US

Russian money launderer Alexander Vinnik was put on an airplane to the United States on Thursday after being extradited by Greece, where he was arrested while on holiday with his family in 2017.

According to sources, the operation to extradite the 43-year-old, whose financial dealings earned him the nickname “Mr Bitcoin,” was carried out in the utmost secrecy and was in line with a decision of Greece’s Supreme Court.

Vinnik stands accused in the United States of laundering $4 billion via a Bitcoin scheme. He denies the charges.
Before being extradited to the US, he also served time in France for similar offenses but was acquitted of extortion and association with a criminal enterprise, before being returned to Greece earlier this week.

Vinnik has fought his extradition to the US and asked that he be sent to Russia instead, where, he claims, he has better changes of having a fair trial.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prisoner suspends hunger strike
NEWS

Prisoner suspends hunger strike

Crypto crook returning from France to be sent to US
NEWS

Crypto crook returning from France to be sent to US

Court denies release to hunger-striking ‘archer’
NEWS

Court denies release to hunger-striking ‘archer’

War crimes suspect to be extradited to Croatia
NEWS

War crimes suspect to be extradited to Croatia

Lana appeal rejected
IRANIAN TANKER

Lana appeal rejected

Top court rejects shipping company’s appeal over Iranian tanker’s oil
NEWS

Top court rejects shipping company’s appeal over Iranian tanker’s oil