Fire breaks out near Elefsina toll station

Firefighters were trying to put out a blaze that broke out in low-lying brush near the Elefsina toll station on the Athens-Corinth national highway on Friday morning.

According to reports, the fire was on the southbound side of the motorway in the area of Loutropyrgos in Nea Peramos.

It comes as thousands of Athenians prepare to leave for the August break, many of them heading to the Peloponnese and the islands beyond, which requires passing that point.

It was not clear whether the fire was affecting traffic on the highway.

