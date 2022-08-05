Intelligence chief quits over ‘oversights,’ as close aide to PM also steps down

The head of Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) stepped down on Friday, citing “oversights in the process of statutory inspections” in his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Panagiotis Kontoleon, who was appointed to the post in August 2019, will be replaced by Foreign Ministry Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris.

Demiris is expected to brief Parliament’s ethics and transparency committee on these developments after the summer recess.

Kontoleon’s resignaiton came as a close aid to Mitsotakis, Grigoris Dimitriadis, also stepped down.

According to an announcement, he resigned because of the “toxic climate formed about his person.”

Dimitriadis will be replaced by Ioannis Bratakos, until now president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EVEA).

Government sources also refuted speculation that his resignation may be linked to recent revelations about an attempt to install spyware on the telephone of opposition lader Nikos Androulakis before he became the head of PASOK and was a member of European Parliament.

“Neither he nor the government have any involvement” in the issue, they said.

