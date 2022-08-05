Man remanded in custody over charges of murdering wife

A 49-year-old man who has confessed to the murder of his 41-year-old wife on the island of Zakynthos has been remanded in pre-trial custody.

Prosecutors and the investigating magistrate involved in the case made the decision to detain the man following five hours’ of testimony from him at Zakynthos courthouse.

The victim had filed a complaint of domestic violence in June and last Sunday, shortly before she was murdered.

The couple were separated and an injunction was in place which prevented the perpetrator from entering the family home.