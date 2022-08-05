Gov’t positive about inquiry committee

The government on Friday evening said it accepts the establishment of a committee of inquiry, as well as the reconvening of the Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee on the surveillance issue in the wake of the resignations of the intelligence service chief and a close aide to the prime minister over the affair.

“With regard to the request for the establishment of a committee of inquiry, given that the government seeks absolute clarification of the specific issues over time and on the self-evident condition that all necessary confidentiality procedures will be respected, if such a request is made, it will respond positively,” said government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou.

He said the government is also positive about the reconvening of the Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency if requested.

The case erupted last week after PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis filed a complaint with prosecutors that his phone was bugged.

Oikonomou said the government hopes that this time Androulakis will respond and attend the sessions in person, to be informed and get answers on all the issues that concern him.

“Answers that will leave no room for arbitrary conclusions and conspiracy theories,” he said.

Androulakis said in a statement earlier on Friday that PASOK asked the Greek Parliament “to proceed immediately to the establishment of a committee of inquiry to investigate political responsibilities.”

“[PM Kyriakos] Mitsotakis and his government are exposing the country internationally,” he said, and pointed out that “it is the time for truth and justice for those whose arrogance and sense of impunity make them capable of anything.”