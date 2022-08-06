Suspect in girl’s murder apprehended in North Macedonia

A 21-year-old man is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Saturday in relation to the murder of a 17-year-old girl on Monday in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri.

The man was arrested in near Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday and was extradited to Greece.

North Macedonian police launched a manhunt on foot of a request from police in Athens, who believed the murder suspect was attempting to flee to northern Europe.

Police were able to track down the man using his mobile phone signals as well those of the phone of the murdered girl, which the suspect had taken.

The suspect, who is of Pakistani origin, was part of a group of irregular migrants stopped by North Macedonian police.

The victim, Nikoleta, old was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night. She had been strangled.