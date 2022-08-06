Erdogan slams German FM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his annoyance at German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock over her clear support for Greece during her recent visits to both countries.

When asked about her recent statement, Erdogan decried the stance of both Germany and France, describing the two countries as “instruments of Greek and Greek-Cypriot propaganda.”

“Our foreign minister gave the necessary answers to these biased statements. Unfortunately, both Germany and France are becoming the instruments of Greek and Greek-Cypriot propaganda. It is unacceptable to criticize our country with inaccurate assessments while turning a blind eye to Greece’s steps that ignore international law,” he said.