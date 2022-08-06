Wiretapping case: PM to reportedly make statement on Monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will make a statement on the phone-tapping case on Monday, according to government sources.

According to a report by Skai, the same sources said the Mitsotakis will not wait for Parliament sessions to resume after the summer recess to address the latest developments.

On Friday government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the government is positive about both the formation of a committee of inquiry on the wiretapping issue and the reconvening of the Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee.

The wiretapping case that has grabbed headlines over the last week led to the resignations on Friday of Grigoris Dimitriadis from the position of the prime minister’s secretary-general, and Panagiotis Kontoleon, the chief of the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

In his letter of resignation to the prime minister, Kontoleon cited “oversights in the process of statutory inspections.” Kontoleon had submitted his resignation “following mistaken actions found during lawful wiretapping procedures,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Last week the leader of the socialist opposition PASOK party, Nikos Androulakis, lodged a complaint with top court prosecutors over an attempted bugging of his mobile phone with Predator spyware.

The initial investigation shortly thereafter revealed that EYP had submitted an application to lift the secrecy on Androulakis’ mobile phone. In other words, EYP itself was monitoring the calls of the PASOK leader using the “legal wiretapping” process.