Police reap lower cannabis harvest this year than last

Despite the recent seizures and uprooting of cannabis seedlings, the seizures so far this year of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and other drug enforcement agencies have been particularly low compared to last year.

This is the conclusion drawn from the available statistics that Kathimerini has seen.

Indicatively, in the first half of 2022, 8,963 Cannabis indica seedlings were seized throughout the country, while in the same period last year, 42,000 were found and uprooted.

Meanwhile, according to the recently released annual report of the Drug Enforcement Coordination Body, the number of cannabis seedlings found by narcotics unit officers exceeded 87,000 in 2021.

The arrested growers are 63% Greek and the rest Albanian nationals, while the commercial value of the cannabis seized was estimated at 245 million euros.