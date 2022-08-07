Suspect in murder of 17-year-old girl to testify Monday

A 21-year-old Pakistani was give until Monday to prepare his defense after reportedly confessing to the murder of a 17-year-old girl on Monday in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri.

He was arrested near Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday and was extradited to Greece.

North Macedonian police launched a manhunt following a request from police in Athens, who believe the suspect was attempting to flee to Northern Europe. The man, who did not have a lawyer, was initially taken to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday.

Police were able to track him down using his mobile phone signals as well those of the phone of the victim, which the suspect had taken. He was part of a group of irregular migrants stopped by North Macedonian police.

The victim, Nikoleta, was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday. She had been strangled.