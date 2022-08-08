Gov’t spokesman calls for full investigation into eavesdropping scandal

Greece’s government spokesman Yannis Oikonomou on Sunday called for a full investigation into an eavesdropping scandal involving the targeting of socialist PASOK opposition party Nikos Androulakis and a journalist with spyware which has seen the chief of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and the head of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ personal office resign.

“The main priority at the moment is a full investigation,” Oikonomou said adding that the issue had emerged after EYP had “mishandled the legal surveillance of Androulakis’ telephone line.”

The spokesman also lashed out at political opponents who have used the case to throw slander at the conservative prime minister.

“We will deal with these when the investigation and assessment of the actual facts has come to a close,” he said.

Mitsotakis is expected to make a statement on the phone-tapping case on Monday.