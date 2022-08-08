NEWS

MPs to be recalled to debate eavesdropping scandal

MPs to be recalled to debate eavesdropping scandal
[InTime News]

MPs will return to work from their summer recess a week earlier than scheduled, after the government agreed to a request from the main opposition to reconvene Parliament on August 22 to discuss the wiretapping scandal.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had earlier called for an extraordinary debate on the issue of the wiretapping of politicians and journalists by the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

On Friday, Nikos Androulakis, a member of European Parliament since 2014 who was elected PASOK leader in December 2021, said he had learned EYP listened to his conversations in late 2021.

Agreeing to the request, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the government wished to do what was necessary “at the institutional and parliamentary level to investigate the case of the legal monitoring of Mr Androulakis’ phone.”

Parliament was originally scheduled to reconvene on August 31.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Androulakis accuses Mitsotakis of buying time in response to wiretapping scandal
NEWS

Androulakis accuses Mitsotakis of buying time in response to wiretapping scandal

Greek PM apologizes to opposition party leader over surveillance, report says
NEWS

Greek PM apologizes to opposition party leader over surveillance, report says

Wiretapping case: PM to reportedly make statement on Monday
NEWS

Wiretapping case: PM to reportedly make statement on Monday

Erdogan slams German FM
NEWS

Erdogan slams German FM

Wiretapping case triggers political unrest 
NEWS

Wiretapping case triggers political unrest 

Wiretapping case: The phone data that triggered developments
NEWS

Wiretapping case: The phone data that triggered developments