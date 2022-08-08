MPs to be recalled to debate eavesdropping scandal

MPs will return to work from their summer recess a week earlier than scheduled, after the government agreed to a request from the main opposition to reconvene Parliament on August 22 to discuss the wiretapping scandal.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had earlier called for an extraordinary debate on the issue of the wiretapping of politicians and journalists by the National Intelligence Service (EYP).

On Friday, Nikos Androulakis, a member of European Parliament since 2014 who was elected PASOK leader in December 2021, said he had learned EYP listened to his conversations in late 2021.

Agreeing to the request, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the government wished to do what was necessary “at the institutional and parliamentary level to investigate the case of the legal monitoring of Mr Androulakis’ phone.”

Parliament was originally scheduled to reconvene on August 31.