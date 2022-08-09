NEWS

Akar reiterates indirect threats about Kastellorizo

Akar reiterates indirect threats about Kastellorizo
[AP]

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated indirect threats to Greece’s sovereignty, stating that the island of Kastellorizo is within “swimming distance” from the Turkish coast. 

Speaking at the conference of Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, he said that the students of military schools can swim to the island, which lies roughly two kilometres from the Turkish coast.

Referring to past criticism on similar threats by Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Akar reportedly said: “The other day, a Greek minister declared that ‘if they wish, let them come, if they can swim,’ and we said, ‘if God wills it, this too can happen.’”

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens braces for drillship’s departure
NEWS

Athens braces for drillship’s departure

Cavusoglu: Turkey sent Greek, Cypriot vessels away form its continental shelf
NEWS

Cavusoglu: Turkey sent Greek, Cypriot vessels away form its continental shelf

Turkish drone violates Greek airspace
NEWS

Turkish drone violates Greek airspace

Three possible routes of Turkish drillship
ABDULHAMID HAN

Three possible routes of Turkish drillship

Erdogan slams German FM
NEWS

Erdogan slams German FM

Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia
NEWS

Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia