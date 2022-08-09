NEWS

314 more people die of Covid-19

The week from August 1-7 saw 100,421 new coronavirus cases per million people, a 19-percent drop compared to the previous week, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

The weekly tally brings to 4,577,675 the total number of confirmed infections since the pandemic began.

Reinfections account for 21% of weekly aggregate figure, it said.

EODY also announced 314 Civid-Related deaths (an average of 30 deaths per million people), bringing the total number of pandemic fatalities to 31,722, and 120 patients on ventilators.

The median age of new infections is 38 years while the median age of fatalities is 80.

